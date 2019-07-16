Royal household issues statement on ‘Permaisuri of Kelantan’ title

KOTA BARU, July 16 — The Kelantan Palace today announced that no individuals can be referred to as the Permaisuri of Kelantan, Raja Perempuan Kelantan, Sultanah Kelantan or the Queen of Kelantan without any official announcement from the palace.

Its Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan in a statement said only official announcement from the Kelantan Palace could be taken into account as accurate and acceptable news by the people and media practitioners.

“Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra Ibni Sultan Ismail Petra is the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan and His Highness Sultan Muhammad V’s mother, Yang maha Mulia Tengku Anis binti Almarhum Tengku Abdul Hamid is titled Raja Perempuan Tengku Anis,” he said.

Hence, the palace calls on the people and media practitioners not to be easily influenced by the dissemination of unverified information on the social media. — Bernama