Kelantan freak bus accident: Victim’s family plans to sue several parties

MACHANG, July 16 — The family of Wan Muhammed Adam Mohd Suria, the pupil who was killed when the floor panel of a bus gave way, plan to sue several parties over the incident which occurred on July 4 in Kampung Kandis, Pasir Puteh.

The victim’s mother, Nik Hasmani Mohamed, 44, however, said that the family would file a suit after going through the medical and police investigation reports.

“If his death was due to negligence, our family will pursue with the lawsuit and appoint a lawyer,” she told Bernama when met at her home in Taman Desa Bakti, Machang here.

Nik Hasmani urged that a thorough investigation be carried out immediately on the tragic incident in which she lost her last born and only son of four siblings.

Wan Muhammed Adam, 12, was believed to have fallen off the bus onto the road while travelling from his school at Kampung Kandis here to Bukit Keluang, Terengganu to attend an English language workshop.

He died at the scene due to severe injuries to the body. — Bernama