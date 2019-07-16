IGP says yet to decide on calling in Guan Eng over Khairy’s report on GST refunds

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin wants the police to investigate Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over the latter’s insinuation that the BN had stolen public funds over some RM19.4 billion that was previously unaccounted for in GST money. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEMENYIH, July 16 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed receipt of Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin’s complaint against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng who accused the past Barisan Nasional (BN) government of misusing money meant as good and services tax (GST) refunds.

However, the inspector-general of police said no decision has been made on calling Lim to record his statement on the matter.

“We have not yet decided if it is necessary to call Lim in to provide a statement,” Hamid old reporters after an award ceremony to honour policemen with the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara at the Batalion 4 PGA camp here.

Khairy, the former youth and sports minister, wants the police to investigate Lim over the latter’s insinuation that the BN had stolen public funds over some RM19.4 billion that was previously unaccounted for in GST money.

The former Umno Youth leader told reporters in Parliament yesterday that he had filed a police report on the matter as it was a serious crime.

The Public Accounts Committee’s report on the missing GST money was discussed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

It emerged that the BN government contravened the law by funneling the money into the consolidated revenue account.