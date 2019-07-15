Malaysian Shoaiba Consortium divestment allows Khazanah to exit with healthy profit

A woman walks past the Khazanah Nasional Berhad logo at the front desk of the Khazana Nasional office in Kuala Lumpur on August 29, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s divestment of its 40 per cent stake in Malaysian Shoaiba Consortium Sdn Bhd will allow the sovereign wealth fund to exit the consortium with a healthy profit at a value based on future cash flows of the project.

Khazanah said it entered into the joint investment in 2005 with Malakoff Corp Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), via the consortium, to support Malaysia’s entry into Saudi Arabia’s independent water and power producer market.

“As the project is completed and fully operational, Khazanah has achieved the commercial objectives of its investment in the consortium,” it said in a statement today.

It said Khazanah assessed all opportunities for divestment against set financial and strategic targets.

“Assets may be considered for divestment once the intended investment objectives and targeted returns have been achieved, as is the case with the divestment of our stake in the consortium,” it said.

It said divestments may also depend on the strength of the market, as well as the availability, quality and credibility of buyers.

Khazanah said under its refreshed mandate, the sovereign wealth fund operates on a two-fund model – a commercial fund and a strategic fund.

“In general, our commercial fund is focused on creating a global portfolio that diversifies our assets and income for the country’s benefit. Our strategic fund focuses on strategic domestic investments, particularly in infrastructure,” it said.

It said the proceeds from the divestment in the consortium are reinvested based on the objectives of the two funds or are used to repay existing debts on its balance sheet.

“For the year to date, Khazanah has committed investments amounting to approximately RM1.4 billion and reduced overall debt by approximately RM6.4 billion, in line with our corporate strategies.

“We further expect to undertake more investments in the second half of 2019, based on the opportunities that we are exploring,” it added.

The consortium has a 50 per cent equity interest in Saudi-Malaysia Water and Electricity Co. Ltd (SAMAWEC), which in turns owns a 60 per cent stake in Shuaibah Water and Electricity Co. Ltd (SWEC), and 60 per cent in Shuaibah Expansion Holding Company (SEHCO), which owns a 97.5 per cent stake in Shuaibah Expansion Project Company (SEPCO).

SWEC owns the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Plant, the first and largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia, while the Shuaibah 3 Expansion was commissioned in 2009. — Bernama