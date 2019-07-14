Pasir Gudang pollution victims lodge police report

Emergency services staff attend to students with reported breathing difficulties at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, July 14 — Over 100 victims of the pollutions in Pasir Gudang in March and June have lodged a police report here today to urge the authorities concerned to conduct a comprehensive investigation on the incidents.

Among the victims who lodged the reports were residents of Taman Pasir Putih, Kota Masai and Tanjung Puteri Resort.

The police report was made through the Resident Action Body On Environment Pollution Issues of Taman Pasir Putih at the Seri Alam Police Station today at 11.11am.

The body’s deputy chairman, Mohd Rafee Abdullah, 46, said that an investigation must be done because there was a possibility that the monitoring and enforcements conducted by the quarters concerned were imperfect resulting in pollution.

He said that the body had found shortcomings after scrutinising the data of illegal dumpsites, illegal factories, plants flouting the rules and the recent media reports.

“We want the authorities concerned to conduct an investigation to determine if there are elements of corruptions, threats to the enforcement authorities or misconduct which cause these incidents,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah, when contacted, confirmed that a police report had been lodged by the body today. — Bernama