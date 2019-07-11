Give fuel subsidy annually, Fisheries Development Authority urges Finance Ministry

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 11 — The Fisheries Development Authority Of Malaysia (FDAM) have requested the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to give it the oil subsidy supply quota on an annual basis to be distributed to fishermen nationwide in the year, or as much as 720 million litres.

FDAM chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said that this was to allow FDAM to monitor the distribution of the oil supply quota better following the needs of fishermen in this country throughout the year compared to being given the quota of 60 million litres for a one month period.

“The need for the oil subsidy changes according to the season, sometimes in the monsoon season, for example, demand is low, so there we lose in terms of usage (monthly supply quota).

“So, we are in the process of seeking (sufficient fishermen fuel subsidy) for a year so that we can properly manage this fuel supply for the use of the fishermen,” he said at the Engagement Session With Fishermen and Fishermen Leaders at the Tanjung Bako FDAM Fisheries Harbour, Jalan Kampung Tanjong Bako, here, today.

He said that the MOF had decided to reduce the subsidy to 60 million litres a month from 90 million litres.

In addition, FDAM was also waiting for the MOF to channel an allocation to implement the second phase of the Tanjung Bako FDAM Fisheries Harbour Complex which would involve the construction of an ice factory, ship repairing yard and processing factory estimated to cost RM30 million.

‘’Ice plays an important role to ensure the freshness of the fish caught and supplied in the fisheries industry, so the absence of an ice factory nearby results in less fish landing here (Tanjung Bako FDAM Fisheries Harbour),’’ he said.

He said that the Tanjung Bako FDAM Fisheries Harbour started operations on Aug 1, 2018 and it is among the best and most modern in the country and in South East Asia with numerous facilities.

Among them a jetty for small boats, traditional boat jetties, refuelling jetty, fish loading crane, space to repair and store nets, fish box store, trading office, cold room, block ice store, blast freezer, ice flake room and quality area which fulfilled the standard for export to the European Union. — Bernama