Umno Wanita demands Putrajaya explain transgender’s appointment to health committee

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad demanded today that the government explain why a transwoman was named to the Health Ministry’s Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) committee.

The Parit Sulong MP condemned the appointment of Rania Zara Medina to CCM for the period of 2019 to 2021, calling this a clear challenge to the Malaysian society’s morals.

“She is known as a fighter for lesbians, gays, bisexuals dan transsexuals, and such unnatural lifestyles as practised by these individuals are in opposition to societal norms,” Noraini said in a statement.

Claiming that LGBT experience gender dysphoria that could also disrupt society, she also accused them of breaking national laws.

“This unnatural culture is in violation of Section 377A of the Penal Code, as well as Sections 25, 26, and 26 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

“It is clear that the LGBT community’s rights to practice their lifestyle still fall under Malaysian law, which prohibits it. So is the appointment an indicator that the Pakatan Harapan government has decided to recognise someone who actively promotes LGBT?” Noraini said.

Section 377A criminalises carnal intercourse against the order of nature that includes oral as well as anal sex. Noraini’s statement did not say how she concluded that the entire LGBT community engaged in this.

She stressed that Malaysia is an Islamic country held in high regard worldwide, and insisted the appointment of a transgender to an official role would invite negative views towards Islam.

Yesterday, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said Raina’s appointment was done using existing procedure, since all 25 CCM members represent different stakeholders.

He explained the represented target populations include transgenders, men who have sex with men, female sex workers, people who use drugs, and people living with HIV/AIDS.

This morning, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was not aware of Raina’s gender and has never met her.