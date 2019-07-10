Johor Sultan conferred Philippines’ national order by president Duterte

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was conferred with the Philippines national decoration, the Order of Sikatuna, which carries the title Datu, by Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang Palace in Manila. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was today conferred with the Order of Sikatuna, which carries the title Datu, by Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte.

The ceremony took place at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, which was also in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s visit to the republic at the personal invitation by Duterte.

The Order of Sikatuna is a diplomatic merit national order of the Republic of the Philippines. It is conferred upon individuals who have rendered exceptional and meritorious services to the country, upon diplomats, officials and nationals of foreign states who have rendered conspicuous services in fostering, developing and strengthening relations between their country and the Philippines.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim was also pleased to confer the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Pertama Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SMIJ) to Duerte.

The conferring of awards was posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page today.

Sultan Ibrahim joins a host of noted luminaries to be conferred the order. Among them are various royalties and heads of state.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim departed for the Malacanang Palace at 5pm, before signing the visitor’s book.

He was then greeted by Duerte before a photography session followed by a closed-door meeting for almost an hour.

Sultan Ibrahim and his delegation were later feted to a dinner.