Dr M claims ignorance over govt appointment of transgender Raina

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference in Parliament July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The prime minister appeared stunned when told about the appointment of Raina Zara Medina as a member of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Malaysia.

Raina is said to be the first trans woman to be appointed in the national committee under the Health Ministry.

“What transgender? Did you examine her? Are you sure she is a transgender?” Dr Mahathir retorted cheekily when asked for his comment on the stereotype-busting appointment during a press conference in Parliament today.

“I don’t know how she is a transgender, I have not met her,” he added.

