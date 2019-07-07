Muhyiddin, Zahid deny supporting Anwar to immediately replace Dr M as PM

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. Last month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that he ‘will not go beyond three years’ as prime minister. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied today signing a statutory declaration (SD) supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over as prime minister effective immediately.

In a brief statement on Facebook, Muhyiddin clarified that the copy of the purported document circulated online was fake.

“I have asked the police to investigate the spread of the fake document that I think is meant to tarnish my name,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said.

In a separate statement, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also denied signing such a SD.

On his Facebook fan page, Zahid accused it of being an “evil slander” allegedly done by those who he said was desperate and aiming to destroy him as Umno president.

“I’d like to state that every major decision and stand of Umno will be done as a team. Not by me as an individual,” he said.

Last month, Dr Mahathir said that he “will not go beyond three years” as prime minister, amid the renewed spotlight on his succession plans for Anwar.

The transition issue has been a contentious one. Although Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stated that he will hand over the PM’s post to Anwar, no formal timeframe has been set.

Some within Pakatan Harapan also feel that Dr Mahathir should be allowed a full term to carry out the coalition’s reform pledges.

Ever since Pakatan Harapan came into power, Anwar has had to repeatedly state that he would succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, in a bit to assuage the fears of his supporters.