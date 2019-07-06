Khairy: Look at Dr M’s invitation to join Bersatu positively

Khairy Jamaluddin said that all quarters should view the offer of the Bersatu chairman from a positive angle including for restrengthening Malay unity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 6 — The offer of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that all Malay political parties join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has a good intention.

Rembau Member of Parliament, Khairy Jamaluddin said that all quarters should view the offer of the Bersatu chairman from a positive angle including for restrengthening Malay unity.

He said that there were certain parties who appeared to be opposing the offer, but to him Dr Mahathir’s intention was correct.

‘’Some immediately issue statement to say they didn’t want and there were also those who urged him (Dr Mahathir) to apologise, why not we take it positively first because to me his intention is a correct one as a father (figure) and a statesman.

‘’In his speech, he stated that the Malays are disunited and have four to six parties, and this means the Malay votes have also been broken up,’’ he said in his speech when launching the Umno Ipoh Barat Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri Delegates Meeting here today.

Dr Mahathir, when speaking at the Johor Bersatu Aidilfitri Open House at the Johor Raya Multi-Purpose Hall in Johor Bahru yesterday, invited all Malay political parties including Umno to join Bersatu in the effort to unite and empower the political power of the Malays.

He said that the existence of an increasing number of Malay political parties was resulting the possibility of them winning in a general election being increasingly less. — Bernama