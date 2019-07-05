High Court allows third-party notice on RM6.1m allegedly linked to 1MDB

The gazette notification is to enable the third parties to appear before the court on a day to be decided later to provide reasons on why the assets allegedly linked to 1MDB should not be forfeited by the government. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The High Court here today allowed the prosecution to gazette a third-party notice to those who have an interest in the more than RM6.1 million seized from six parties including Umno that was allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The gazette notification is to enable the third parties to appear before the court on a day to be decided later to provide reasons on why the assets should not be forfeited by the government.

The six parties are Kelantan Umno, IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, Tun Hussein Onn Foundation, Sim Sai Hoon and Akademi Pemuda.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim asked for a two-month period for her office as the applicant to carry out the gazetting process.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set September 5 or earlier for the prosecution to gazette the notice as well as the case management for four respondents, namely Kelantan Umno, IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Tun Hussein Onn Foundation.

“July 18 is set for the appointment of lawyers for Sim Sai Hoon and Akademi Pemuda (the other two respondents),” said Ahmad Shahrir.

For another respondent, Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd, the court fixed Aug 1 to hear the prosecution’s application to gazette the notice since the company objected to the gazette application.

The gazette notification was made under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

In the motion notice, the prosecutor applied for an order from the High Court to publish a notice in gazettes under Section 61(2) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001, to summon all third parties claiming any interest in the property seized from all respondents to attend or be represented by lawyer before the High Court on a date yet to be determined. — Bernama