Selangor Sultan approves renaming Jalan Semangat in honour of historian Khoo Kay Kim

National historian Tan Sri Khoo Kay Kim poses with his book ‘I, KKK: The Autobiography of a Historian’ in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Selangor government will rename a major road in Petaling Jaya to Jalan Khoo Kay Kim, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said today.

The historian Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Khoo Kay Kim died in May.

“His Highness Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has consented to renaming Jalan Semangat in Petaling Jaya to Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim to remember his contributions.

“The state government is also mandating that all road signs in Selangor must only be in the national language,” he wrote on Twitter.

Khoo, 82, died of a lung infection on May 28.

He was most prominent for drafting the Rukunegara (National Principles) in the aftermath of the 1969 race riots.

Khoo was also known for his sometimes-controversial views of key moments in history, such as disputing the existence of Malay folklore hero Hang Tuah.