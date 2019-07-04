PM wishes Muslim pilgrims safe, blessed Haj

The Haj operation this year would involve 30,200 pilgrims and 62 flights, with the last scheduled leaving on August 4. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today wished all Malaysian Muslims performing the pilgrimage this year a safe and Mabrur Haj.

‘‘I wish a safe and blessed pilgrimage to the guests of Allah who will be performing the Haj this year.

‘May they obtain a blessed Haj and return home safely,’’ he said in his jottings on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The first group of 483 Malaysian pilgrims departed for the Holy Land this morning on a Malaysian Airlines flight.

The Haj operation this year would involve 30,200 pilgrims and 62 flights, with the last scheduled leaving on August 4. — Bernama