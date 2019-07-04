MACC: Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz nabbed, to face money laundering charges tomorrow

MACC said Riza Aziz (pic) will be brought to court tomorrow to face charges under Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed it arrested Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz this afternoon.

The Hollywood film producer however was released shortly later on bail.

The anti-graft agency’s chief Latheefa Koya confirmed the arrest at 12pm and said Riza will be brought to court tomorrow to face charges under Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“He has to appear in court tomorrow to face charges under AMLA,” Latheefa confirmed in a brief text message.

