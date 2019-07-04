Malay Mail

MACC: Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz nabbed, to face money laundering charges tomorrow

Published 17 minutes ago on 04 July 2019

BY THASHA JAYAMANOGARAN

MACC said Riza Aziz (pic) will be brought to court tomorrow to face charges under Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed it arrested Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson Riza Aziz this afternoon.

The Hollywood film producer however was released shortly later on bail. 

The anti-graft agency’s chief Latheefa Koya confirmed the arrest at 12pm and said Riza will be brought to court tomorrow to face charges under Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“He has to appear in court tomorrow to face charges under AMLA,” Latheefa confirmed in a brief text message. 

MORE TO COME

