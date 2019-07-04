Four respondents launch fight against Putrajaya’s bid to forfeit 1MDB-linked assets

Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam (left) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Four out of nine individuals and entities formally objected to the government’s forfeiture lawsuit against them to recover 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) monies when the matter came up in the High Court for the first time today.

The four were Sarawak businessman Bustari Yusuf, Jakel Trading, Yayasan PBAKM and Media Edge CIA Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Lawyer Datuk Kamarul Hisham Kamaruddin, representing Bustari, objected to the forfeiture bid by claiming that the government used the wrong mode to file the lawsuit.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then informed them that the court has set September 4 for the next case mention.

Lawyers Habizan Rahman representing Jakel Trading, Guok Ngek Seong representing Media Edge and Adaly Ab. Manas representing Yayasan PBAKM also informed the court they took a similar stance to Kamarul.

The government is seeking to forfeit over RM26.2 million from Bustari, Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam, Jakel Trading, Media Edge, Sabah Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Yayasan Permata Malaysia, Yayasan PBAKM, Umno Selangor Liaison Committee and Umno Johor Liaison Committee.

According to the nine lawsuits, Bustari received around RM11.9 million, RM628,314 for Jakel Trading, RM4,601,602 for Media Edge and RM100,000 for Yayasan PBAKM of the total RM270 million allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hassim also notified the court that they were additionally seeking to publish a notice in the Gazette to call upon interested parties to contest the seized money.

In the forfeiture action, the federal government is seeking to forfeit properties and monies that was dispersed or misused from 1MDB.

These funds were purportedly disbursed via an Ambank account opened under the name of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The lawsuit was filed against 41 recipients including political parties such as Umno and MCA under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

The entities or individuals named may challenge the forfeiture suit in court by filing their notice of appearance and respective affidavits to convince the court that the civil forfeiture action should not be allowed.

