Another Orang Asli down with measles in Terengganu

An aerial view of the Batek tribe settlement in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 4 — Another Orang Asli in Terengganu has been confirmed to have contracted measles, raising to 14 the number of people in the community in the state suffering from the disease.

Terengganu Director of Health Dr Mohd Jusoh said the latest victim is a 25-year-old woman who hails from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, in Kelantan.

“The woman came with a group of Orang Asli from Kuala Koh to the Sungai Berua Orang Asli settlement in Hulu Terengganu early last month.

“After an examination, she was admitted to the (Hulu Terengganu) hospital because she had symptoms of the disease. A laboratory test confirmed that it was measles,” he said in a statement today.

Six Orang Asli, five women and one man, are in hospital. They are in stable condition.

Since June 7, the Hulu Terengganu Hospital has admitted 18 Orang Asli for suspected measles but 12 of them were allowed to return to their homes in stages since June 20.

Of the 18, fourteen were confirmed to have contracted measles, one tested negative and three are awaiting the laboratory results.

Terengganu has four Orang Asli settlements in three districts, two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman. — Bernama