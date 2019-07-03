Gobind fetes CyberSecurity Malaysia team for winning regional competition

(From left) Mohd Hafiz Mat Tabrani, Fathi Kamil Mohad Zainuddin, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Datuk Suriani Ahmad, Aswami Fadillah Mohd Ariffin, Muhammad Hafizuddin Sharul Lazi and Zowita Zamri. — Picture courtesy of Communications and Multimedia Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Malaysian Computer Emergency Response Team (MyCERT) under CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) was overall champion at the Asean Capture the Flag (CTF) competition held in Perth, Australia recently.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in a congratulatory note that CSM has again made Malaysia proud by proving its expertise in providing emergency response on cybersecurity-related matters.

“Heartiest congratulations to the three-member Malaysian team on their win and to CSM for its continuous efforts in training, research and development in the field of cybersecurity.

“This recognition of CSM’s capabilities reinforces Malaysia’s expertise and skills as amongst the most advanced in the world and I hope CSM will continue to create a safer cyberspace environment for our national well-being and economic prosperity,” he said in a statement today.

The competition, held from June 25 to June 27 and organised by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), was designed to challenge its participants’ ability to solve computer security problems by conducting forensic analysis of the affected system.

The three-member Malaysian team comprised Muhammad Hafiz Mat Tabrani, Fathi Kamil Mohad Zainuddin dan Muhammad Hafizuddin Sharul Lazion.

The competition also brought together working-level incident response (IR) professionals from 10 Southeast Asian countries with the aim of strengthening cyber incident prevention, and response capabilities and skills in the Asean region.

“The event also provided an opportunity for cyber incident responders to gain insight into the ACSC and provide an opportunity to build working-level relationships between incident responders in Australia and Asean nations,” Gobind said further.

Gobind said prior to this, CSM had already gained international recognition from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for developing the Interpol Global Guidelines for Digital Forensic Laboratories.

According to Gobind, the guidelines are used for establishing and managing a digital forensic laboratory that is applicable in any part of the world.