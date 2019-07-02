Jakoa: Vaccination programme begins for Orang Asli in Kuala Koh

Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said a total of 204 Orang Asli in the two villages have received the vaccine injections so far. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, July 2 — The Gua Musang District Health Office has initiated the vaccination programme for the Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh and Kampung Aring 5 since yesterday to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said a total of 204 Orang Asli in the two villages have received the vaccine injections so far.

Of the total, he said 65 were from Kampung Kuala Koh, and 139 others were from Kampung Aring 5.

He said those who had yet to be vaccinated were those who were showing symptoms of high fever and expecting mothers.

“For them, the vaccine injections were postponed until they get better or after the birth of their children.

“There was no problem during the vaccination process as everyone has given their full cooperation,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The vaccination of the Orang Asli was carried out as suggested by the Health Ministry following the death of 15 Orang Asli believed due to measles, while another 112 receiving treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) and nearby clinics for showing the same symptoms.

Hashim Alang those who were tested measles-positive and receiving follow-up treatment at the Gua Musang and Kuala Krai hospitals had not been allowed to return home.

“Instead, they are required to stay at the temporary relief centre in Taman Etnobotani here until they are fully recovered,” he said. — Bernama