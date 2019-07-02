Body of ferry passenger found floating in the sea at near George Town

Rescue personnel carry the victim’s body out of the water. ― Picture via Facebook/Penang Kini

BUTTERWORTH, July 2 ― The body of a male ferry passenger feared drowned after falling into the sea while travelling from Butterworth heading to George Town, here yesterday was found by fishermen today.

The body of Tham Kok Keong, 47, was found floating at about 10.40am at the Persiaran Gurney, about 4.8 kilometres from where he was reported to have fallen, said Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor.

“The preliminary identification based on the identity card found that the victim was the male passenger believed to have fallen into the sea while on board the Kapas ferry in the 6.15pm incident yesterday,” he said here.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim terminal here before being sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

He said the information obtained thus far found the victim was a father of two and worked as a logistics agent manager in George Town. ― Bernama