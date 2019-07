Vivian Wong Shir Yee is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Sandakan in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Vivian Wong Shir Yee, the new MP for Sandakan, took her oath of office in the Dewan Rakyat today before Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Wong, 30, retained the Sandakan seat for the DAP in a by-election on May 11 following the death of her father and the then MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, on March 28.

Mohamad Ariff congratulated Wong on her victory and said it was the people’s recognition of the younger generation to voice their aspirations and hopes. — Bernama