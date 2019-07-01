Parliament pays homage to Agong's late father

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof invited federal lawmakers to observe a moment's silence to record the Dewan Rakyat's grief over the loss of the late Sultan of Pahang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Dewan Rakyat observed a moment of silence today for the late father of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Sultan Abu Bakar who died on May 22.



Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof invited the federal lawmakers to stand and observe the moment to record the Dewan Rakyat's grief over the loss of the late Sultan of Pahang.



