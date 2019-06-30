Two more Orang Asli warded at Hulu Terengganu hospital

An aerial view of the Batek tribe settlement in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 30 — Another two Orang Asli patients were admitted to Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang yesterday, said state health director, Dr Mohd Jusoh.

The two females aged 18 and 39 years respectively from Kampung Sungai Berua, had been in contact with another Orang Asli patient who was previously diagnosed with measles.

“Both of them had come on their own accord to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital after suffering from fever and cough.

“This brings the total number of Orang Asli patients who are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital to five — four women and one male. All of whom are reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Since June 12, the hospital had received 17 Orang Asli patients. Of that number, 12 were confirmed to have the disease, while two were tested negative and three were awaiting results from the laboratory. A total of 12 patients were allowed to return home in stages from June 20.

Terengganu has four Orang Asli settlements in three districts, two in Hulu Terengganu and one each in Besut and Kemaman.

Dr Mohd said so far, surveillance and detection of cases was actively carried out on 493 people in the Orang Asli settlements of Hulu Terengganu and would continue from time to time. — Bernama