Selangor govt to take action against Sungai Semenyih water pollution culprit

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the government had already identified the source of the pollution. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 30 —The Selangor government will take action against the entity that caused a temporary shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant recently after a foul smell was detected from the raw water supply.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government had identified the location and entity of the source of the pollution with the help of the Department of Environment.

“The pollution problem was detected early and resolved, and in fact the water treatment plant resumed full operation yesterday.

“Although the pollution did not endanger consumers, we had to stop the operations of the water treatment plant because if the water was processed it could cause them discomfort,” he told reporters after attending the Batu Tiga state constituency Aidilfitri open house here today.

The temporary shutdown of the plant on Thursday disrupted water supply to 512 areas involving 377,141 registered customers in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts. — Bernama