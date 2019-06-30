Ahmad Faizal: Perak Pakatan united in planning development for people

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Perak Pakatan Harapan leaderships are always united in drawing up numerous policies and plans for the development and progress in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 30 — The Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaderships are always united in drawing up numerous policies and plans for the development and progress in the state.

State PH chairman and Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that this was to ensure that the people received the overflow from the economic development which was increasingly expanding in the state.

‘’We, in Pakatan Harapan, whether at the federal government and state levels, are very united in ensuring the people receive the numerous benefits provided.

‘’We (PH) promise to fulfill all the pledges in the manifesto and we will do it one at a time,’’ he said in his speech when launching the PH Perak Aidilfitri Open House at Padang Meru Permai here, tonight.

Over 5,000 people attended the event.

Also present were Perak DAP chief, Nga Kor Ming, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, State Parti Amanah Negara chairman, Asmuni Awi and State Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy chief, MA Tinagaran. — Bernama