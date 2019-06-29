Senators will be made to declare assets too, says law minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong confirmed the Bill is to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, adding that if passed, will cover MPs and senators, their spouses and children under age 21. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — The government’s proposed Bill to compel lawmakers and their families to declare their assets will be extended to members of the Dewan Negara, Datuk Liew Vui Keong disclosed today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department confirmed the Bill is to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, adding that if passed, will cover MPs and senators, their spouses and children under age 21.

“This involves asset declaration of members of Parliament, their spouses and their children who are below 21 years of age.

“This also extends to the senators,” he told reporters after officiating the Silverton Capital and Unicorn Hub co-working space here.

If the Bill is passed, Liew said lawmakers have three months to comply with the compulsory assets declaration.

Liew added that enforcement will be under the Speaker.

“If you failed to follow the Speaker’s orders then it will be considered as contempt of the House. So it will be up to the Speaker to refer the member of Parliament to the Privilege and Rights Committee to mete out the necessary punishment or even advice,” he said.

The Bill proposes that lawmakers must declare their assets through a statutory declaration (SD) and must submit it within three months from the date it is passed to the Speaker of the House.

A copy of the declaration will then be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief, which will then be displayed on the commission’s website.