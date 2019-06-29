Muhyiddin: Mokhtar’s inclusion in task force won’t affect probe into Pastor Koh, Amri disappearances

The special task force on the enforced disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Putrajaya June 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Royal Malaysian Police Legal Unit chief Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor’s inclusion in the task force to investigate the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat will not affect the credibility of the investigation.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said during the Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) hearing into their disappearances, Mokhtar had attended only one session, and was not directly involved in it.

“I am confident it (his inclusion) will not compromise the task force, I was informed that he (Mokhtar) was involved in only one session during the (Suhakam) hearing.

“Nothing more than that He alone cannot have a major influence (in the investigation) as the task force is membered by many. Furthermore, a former High Court judge (Datuk Rahim Uda) is heading it (task force),” he told a media conference at Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) “Sustainable Societies” programme here today.

Muhyiddin was commenting Koh and Amri’s families concern about the composition of the task force.

Last Wednesday, Muhyiddin announced that Abd Rahim will lead a six-man special task force to investigate Raymond and Amri’s disappearances.

In addition to Mokhtar, the rest of the task force members are Datuk Zamri Yahya, who is Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance department director, Enforcement Agencies Integrity Commission (SIAP) operations director Datuk Muhammad Bukhari Ab Hamid, Legal Officer at the Public Prosecution Division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Mohd Russaini Idrus, secretary at the Police Force Commission (SPP) for the Home Affairs Ministry.

Suhakam on April 3 released its report after an 18-month inquiry into a series of missing person cases.

The report made the conclusion that the police’s Special Branch was involved in the “enforced disappearances” of Koh and Amri, and following this, the Cabinet, in May, agreed for a special task to be formed to investigate Suhakam’s findings.

Koh, 64, was abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya, near here, on February 13, 2017 while Amri, 44, a co-founder of Perlis Hope Welfare Association, disappeared on November 24, 2016. — Bernama