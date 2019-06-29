Met Dept: Moderate earthquake hits Sulawesi, no tsunami threat on Malaysia

The quake in Sulawesi that occurred 210km north of Kendari, at 2.07 am this morning also did not have any tsunami threat on Malaysia. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the Mariana Island in the Pacific Ocean last night while a medium quake with a magnitude of 5.1 was reported in Sulawesi, Indonesia early this morning.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Meteorological Department here, today, the quake in Mariana Island occurred 1,778 km south of Yosuka, Japan at 11.51 pm and did not have any tsunami threat on Malaysia.

The quake in Sulawesi that occurred 210km north of Kendari, at 2.07 am this morning also did not have any tsunami threat on Malaysia. — Bernama