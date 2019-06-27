Man arrested for holding father at knifepoint after running amok in Penang

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 34-year-old man also pointed the knife at his mother when she attempted to intervene. — Reuters pic

KEPALA BATAS, June 27 — A man was arrested by police yesterday for running amok and holding his 62-year-old father at knifepoint in an incident at Kuala Muda, Penaga, near here, Tuesday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 34-year-old man also pointed the knife at his mother when she stepped in to calm down the situation in the 7.05pm incident.

“The man then threw the knife and left his house before his father came to report the matter (to the police) for fear of it occurring again,” he said here today.

He said that a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division had arrested the man at about 5pm yesterday in the Penaga area.

“A drug screening test conducted on the self-employed man came back positive, and the suspect also had a drug-related criminal record,” he said.

He said the man had been remanded for four days under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama