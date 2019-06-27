Decision on Umno lawyer’s representation to be known on July 15

Umno lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Sessions Court here today fixed July 15 to obtain the outcome of a representation made by Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for a review of money laundering charges, involving RM15 million, framed against him.

Judge Azman Ahmad set the date after allowing an application by the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, for the AGC to be given more time to study documents on the representation when the case came up for mention today.

“The decision on the representation is also supposed to be heard today, but the prosecution is seeking a new mention date as we have yet to get the decision from AGC,” said Ashrof.

Lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, representing Mohd Hafarizam, did not object to it.

On February 21 this year, Mohd Hafarizam pleaded not guilty to two money laundering charges, involving RM15 million in cheques from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which were deposited into his law firm’s bank account.

On the first count, he was alleged to have deposited two cheques totalling RM11.5 million from Najib into the bank account of his legal firm, Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM), on April 16 and November 4, 2014.

Mohd Hafarizam was also charged with committing a similar offence, by depositing a cheque for RM3.5 million from Najib into the same account on February 12, 2015.

Both the offences were allegedly committed at the CIMB branch at the Putra World Trade Centre here. — Bernama