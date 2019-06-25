Penang water corp CEO: Main pipe repaired, supply to be restored from 3pm

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said repair work on the affected 1100-mm clear water pipeline were completed at around 5am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — Water supply to about 200,000 consumers in Seberang Prai Tengah, Seberang Prai Selatan and some parts of the Penang Island will be restored in stages from 3 pm today after repair works on a major pipe burst had been completed.

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the repair works on the affected 1100-mm clear water pipeline had been completed at around 5am today.

He said the recommissioning of two treatment modules at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Penang’s largest WTP, which had been closed due to the leaking pipe had commenced and expected to be fully operational by 11am.

“From 3pm onwards, normalisation of water supply to all affected consumers in Seberang Prai Tengah, Seberang Prai Selatan and Penang Island (would take place) in stages,” he said in a statement here today.

Jaseni, who is also PBA Holdings Bhd CEO, the PBAPP parent company, apologised for any inconvenience caused by the unscheduled interruption and their aim was to restore the water supply within 24 hours, which is below the National Water Service Commission’s key performance indicator of 48 hours for such interruption. — Bernama