Report: Zahid to face more graft charges over foreign visa system

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Former Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi may be slapped with 40 counts of corruption over the foreign visa system (VLN), The Star reported today.

The news website said the Umno president, who is currently on garden leave over his corruption cases involving 47 counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering, will face seven charges at the Sessions Court here tomorrow.

Zahid will also reportedly face 33 charges at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The Star quoted anonymous sources as saying that Zahid will face 33 charges of bribery under Section(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and the remaining seven charges over corruption under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Zahid, who is also former deputy prime minister, reportedly entered MACC’s headquarters this morning, after he was purportedly summoned by investigators probing a company that brings in Chinese tourists to Malaysia.