DBP to work with Chinese publishers on blue book on Malaysia’s history

DBP Board of Governors Prof Datuk Mohamed Hatta Shaharom looks at the manuscript ‘A Look at the New Economics of the People’s Republic of China’ at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) will discuss with Education Minister Maszlee Malik a collaboration with Chinese publishers to publish a blue book on the history and development of Malaysia.

Chairman of the DBP Board of Governors Prof Datuk Mohamed Hatta Shaharom said Chinese writers and academics were currently working on the book.

“The blue book is a good effort which discusses the history and development of our country,” he said.

“I hope we can work with China to publish this book and not just let their experts write about Malaysia, maybe we can also write about both countries including on the economics, culture, language, history, science and technology,” he said.

Mohamed Hatta was speaking to Bernama at a joint event to launch three books from the China Belt and Road Initiative; the signing of a memorandum-of-understanding between the Malaysian Han Cultural Association and the Social Sciences Academic Press (SSAP) in China; and the handing-over of a manuscript on “A Look at the New Economics of the People’s Republic of China”.

Mohamed Hatta said DBP will provide a list of local experts and academicians who will contribute to the blue book.

“It may be too late for the first publication of the book, but we will be contributing towards subsequent ones. Next year, we will have as many experts as possible to contribute their ideas,” he said.

Mohamed Hatta added that the manuscript on the “A Look at the New Economics of the People’s Republic of China” received today from the president of the Malaysian Han Cultural Association Datuk Goh Hin San would be published by the end of next year. — Bernama

