Azmin’s lawyer says won’t respond to ‘attention-seeking taunts’ after Haziq’s challenge

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has challenged Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to sue him.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Lawyer N. Surendran said today that his client Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will not be responding to the challenge by Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz for the minister to sue him to prove his innocence.

“We do not act or respond according to such attention-seeking taunts,” he said in a brief tweet.

“All legal responses are done as we see fit, according to our timetable and not imposed by others.”

In an interview with The Star, Haziq challenged Azmin to take legal action against him if the latter was confident of his own innocence over the sex video scandal.

He said he was a victim of the situation, and that Azmin can sue him if he is allegedly defaming the minister.