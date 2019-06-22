PDRM announces transfers and new appointments

There will be a number of transfers and appointments involving Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior officers, says PDRM Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Negri Sembilan deputy police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop has been appointed as Negri Sembilan's new police chief with effect from July 22.

“It is among a number of transfers and appointments involving Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior officers,” said PDRM Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement.

Earlier, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin in a separate statement announced the appointment of Commissioner of Police Datuk Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan as the new Special Branch director effective June 17.

He was previously Bukit Aman E1 Special Branch deputy director.

According to Asmawati, the transfer also involved Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) deputy chief Supt R. Narralingam as the state's new NCID chief with the rank of acting ACP.

Kuantan District Police deputy chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed has been appointed as Raub District Police chief.

Current Raub District Police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu will head the Pahang Management Department with the rank of acting ACP.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim will be Seremban District Police chief.

Current Seremban District Police chief, ACP Thiew Hock Poh will move to Negri Sembilan Management Department's administrative division. ― Bernama