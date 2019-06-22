MACC’s list of RM270m 1MDB fund recipients: Who’s who

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen at the Federal Court in Putrajaya March 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday announced it had started a civil lawsuit to recover RM270 million allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds and which were said to have flowed from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank account.

Here is Malay Mail’s compilation of who some of these 41 recipients are believed to be, based on news reports and other publicly-available information.

As the MACC did not provide any other identifying details on the individuals listed, we opted not to speculate on the people listed, to avoid incidents of mistaken identities.

But just before we go into the list below, it will be helpful to remember these facts:

Najib, 66, was prime minister of Malaysia from April 2009 to May 2018, and finance minister from September 2008 to May 2018. The 1MDB investment firm is under the Finance Ministry’s Minister of Finance (MoF) Incorporated.

Najib is still the Pekan MP after serving the Pahang seat as federal lawmaker for decades, and was Umno president from March 2009 until May 2018. He won the Pekan Umno chief seat uncontested last year.

Three NGOs

1. Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida)

Pekida has in the past been in the news eg in relation to a controversy over then Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s alleged remarks in October 2013, and when one of its leaders in January 2015 urged police to investigate then Umno leader Datuk Khairuddin Abu Hassan for lodging a police report regarding 1MDB.

In June 2018, a man identified as a Pekida member was arrested over alleged online death threats against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but Pekida’s president the next day denied that the man was a member.

Having been seen as a Malay right-wing group, a Pekida leader was in 2014 reported by local daily The Star as saying the group is a Muslim charity body.

2. Akademi Pemuda

An online search for Akademi Pemuda, which sounds like a generic name when translated to English (youth academy), suggests it is linked to Umno's youth wing. (Not to be confused with others such as the similarly-sounding Akademi Kepimpinan Pemuda by PAS.)

A blog under Akademi Pemuda's name with the tagline Gagasan Generasi Gemilang has only four posts, all made in September 2009, including one that states that it was formed as a non-profit entity on May 17, 2002 with the aim of offering strategic planning and to carry out programmes in line with Umno Youth's vision.

It had then listed its chairman as Khairul Azwan Harun (who later became Umno deputy youth chief), and also featured Khairy Jamaluddin's photo as the then Umno Youth chief.

3. Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia (GBG1M)

This group that sports the ubiquitous tag of the 1Malaysia concept pushed by Najib when he was prime minister also appears to have links to Umno, with its president Datuk Shahrul Nasrun Kamarudin currently an Umno Youth exco member for the term 2018-2021.

According to Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia's Facebook page, it was officially registered on December 13, 2011, with the aim of mobilising Malaysian youths to support the Gagasan 1Malaysia concept.

This group was in May 2012 reported to have protested outside then Bersih 2.0 co-chair Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan's house against the polls watchdog Bersih 2.0's April 2012 rally for electoral reforms.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was Yayasan Permata Malaysia’s patron. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Five foundations

4. Yayasan Permata Malaysia

This foundation was reportedly launched on March 10, 2011 with an initial capital of RM4.4 million; it was formed to carry out all programmes under Permata which had Najib's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor as its patron.

Rosmah had at the foundation's launch said the initial funds were contributed by organisations such as 1MDB, Yayasan AlBukhary, Khazanah Nasional and Perbadanan Nasional Berhad.

At the time of writing, Permata's website was down, but internet archives showed that Permata was a division parked under the Prime Minister's Department during the Najib administration.

In April 2019, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Permata Negara programme has been rebranded as Genius.

5. Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn

This is registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia as having been formed in May 2002, with the stated nature of business including the purchase or maintenance of any office, workshop, mill, plant or machinery necessary for the foundation’s purpose and is required to have the prior approval of the Inland Revenue’s director-general.

It sounds really similar to Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn, which had in December 2015 replaced the Teachers' Provident Fund (KWSG). It is currently unclear if these two entities are related or the same.

6. Yayasan PBAKM

Believed to be linked to the Community Development Department (KEMAS) under the Rural Development Ministry, Yayasan Persatuan Bekas Anggota KEMAS Malaysia (PBAKM) is registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia as a company formed in August 2012.

This foundation carries out activities relating to the welfare of those who were formerly KEMAS members, and has been reported to provide financial aid for those who were formerly KEMAS contractual staff.

7. Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi (FORT)

Also registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia as a company formed on October 10, 2013, its nature of business is stated as including the establishing, maintenance and administration of scholarships and educational grants, as well as the organisation of studies, research, seminars, conference and camp programmes.

This foundation is alternatively known as Foundation of Research on Transformation (FORT) where Najib was the patron, and has published lengthy books regarding Najib.

8. Yayasan Rahah

This foundation established by Najib's mother Tun Rahah Mohd Noah is also registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia with the company number 530565-M and is listed as having been incorporated in 2000.

Yayasan Rahah was mentioned as the founder of Rumah Penyayang Tun Abdul Razak, a welfare home in Pekan, Pahang for orphans. The welfare home's trustees received a RM400,000 cheque from Najib issued from one of his AmBank accounts.

12 companies

9. Binsabi Sdn Bhd

According to Binsabi's website, the company was founded by former national shooter and the country's first Olympic shooting participant Datuk Sabiamad Abdul Ahad on March 26, 2010 as an event specialist currently serving more than 50 clients from both the private and government sector. It is registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia with the stated business of constructing and supplying tents to government agencies.

Binsabi listed among its clients (although it was not specified if these are current or former clients) Umno, the Prime Minister's Office, various ministries, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Petronas.

10. Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd

In a press statement yesterday, Rayhar Travels explained that it was named in this case due to its receiving of a payment via cheque from an individual who had sponsored Pekan residents in 2013 for umrah or Muslim pilgrimage.

Rayhar Travels said it was notified in 2018 by authorities that the cheque was believed to have originated from Najib's Ambank account.

The travel agency, which was founded in 1990 and conducts Muslim pilgrimage trips, told customers that it was operating as usual.

A clothes vendor at Jalan TAR in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

11 and 12. Jakel Trading; Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd

A textile giant which can trace its roots back to Johor, it imports textiles which it sells wholesale, besides serving retail customers. It was named twice as respondents in MACC’s forfeiture action.

In his own defence, Najib posted on Facebook yesterday that the funds paid to Jakel were for the supply of sarong, robes and other supplies via Umno and non-governmental organisations to over 7,000 mosques nationwide in conjunction with Ramadan for several consecutive years.

13. Perano Sdn Bhd

Incorporated on May 18, 2007, Perano Sdn Bhd is registered as an investment holding company that does business as a textiles trader.

One of the 26 subsidiaries under Jakel Trading, Perano Sdn Bhd owns the Muslim headscarf brand Galeri Hajra Tudung & Selendang and operates 10 branches nationwide.

14. Hattatex Trading

Based on a Google listing with crowd-sourced photos, this appears to be a textile store located along Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur. (It’s that part of the city that is populated by textile stores and just four minutes’ walk away from Jakel Trading’s textile mall Jakel Mall).

15. K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Founded since April 1998, this long-standing company touts itself to be a leading garment manufacturer and exporter that has been dealing with clients in the US and Europe for over a decade.

The Johor Baru-based apparel company boasts a long list of certifications, including being a Walt Disney certified factory and Walmart certified factory.

16. Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd

Formed in 1958 in Penang, this little-known family business grew to be one of the nation's most renowned jewellers with some 30 branches nationwide.

Habib Jewels yesterday said that it had not formally received the court papers but confirmed that it has and will fully co-operate with the authorities in this case.

The company confirmed that all of its transactions were done “in good faith” and are supported by legitimate documentation, including any that may be under MACC investigations.

17. Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd

Naza Group yesterday said its subsidiary Naza Quest was named in the MACC forfeiture action due to two transactions of RM105,000 (in 2012) and RM164,662 (in 2013) for the purchase of four Chevrolet cars.

The Naza Group said in a statement yesterday that it would provide co-operation and the necessary assistance to the authorities regarding this matter.

18. AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd

Formed in June 2008, its nature of business is registered as being a website designer, software developer and information technology service provider.

On the website of the Shah-Alam based AGA Group of which it is part of, AGA Touch is named as having the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) Malaysia status as well as providing “tactical communications” and a “data-driven approach”.

19. IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd

This company which provides media buying services has been incorporated since 1979.

20. Media Edge CIA (M) Sdn Bhd

This company in the communication, media & entertainment industry was listed as a finalist in two categories in the Malaysian Media Awards in 2010 for its work for advertising clients.

It’s a mixed bag of response from the political parties, with Umno HQ and Johor Umno saying they will challenge the attempt to forfeit the funds given to them while Sabah Umno said it would check with its lawyers first, while SUPP, MCA and PBRS pledging their full co-operation.