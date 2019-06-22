55 premises in Penang inspected for selling cheap liquor

Officers from the Penang Health Department pack cans of alcohol into a box during a raid in Bukit Mertajam October 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BATU KAWAN, June 22 — The Penang Health Department has inspected 55 premises suspected of selling methanol-tainted alcoholic drinks during operations carried out around the state from May until today.

State Health, Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said seven summonses totalling RM12,800 were issued during the operations.

“During the operations, the Health Department also seized 77 cans and 20 bottles of liquor of various brands believed to have been smuggled into the country because there was no permit from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department,” he told a press conference after officiating the World Food Safety Day here.

He said inspection also found those liquor sold at business premises operated by foreigners.

Samples from 15 different branded liquor were also taken for inspection to check if they contained methanol, he said.

Previously, it was reported as of June 11, six men, including two local residents, were reported to have died from methanol poisoning after consuming homemade liquor, within a two-month period.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang was reported to have said the six deaths 0s, include two locals, three Myanmar nationals and another from India, while seven other foreigners were still receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital. — Bernama