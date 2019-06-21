Sabah LDP said yet to be served court papers on forfeiture suit

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya addresses a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Sabah Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin said it has not received any letter from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding a civil suit.

He also denied any knowledge of the money mentioned in the suit as he said he was not president of the party then.

“I just knew about it from the news report. LDP has not been served with any court papers on this matter. I can only comment once we are served with the relevant court documents,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Malay Mail.

“No idea... Datuk VK Liew was the party president at that time,” he said when asked about the money involved.

Earlier today, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said they are trying to recover some RM270 million belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was dispersed from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank account via 41 civil forfeiture suits.

The lawsuits were said to have been filed two days ago against individuals and entities including political parties.

Last year, Chin had said LDP received RM3.5 million between 2012 and 2013 during Liew’s tenure as party president, but the party had no idea the monies was linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as the scandal had not been exposed.

He said Liew had told supreme council members that he received the funds from Najib for election expenses before the 13th general election (GE13). At the time, he was asked to give his statement to the police on the matter.

LDP is one of three political parties from Sabah among the 41 entities named.

Earlier, Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said that the party will be seeking legal advice on the civil forfeiture suit filed before deciding on its next move.