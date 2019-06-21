For some in MCA, MACC civil forfeiture suit will allow chance to prove innocence

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Wanita MCA and the MCA Pahang State Liaison Committee have welcomed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) civil forfeiture suit against them as the anti-graft institution seeks to recover funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a statement today, the two MCA entities believe this will enable them to clear their names in court.

“We hereby assert that Wanita MCA and MCA Pahang State Liaison Committee had no knowledge, nor were informed as to the source of the funding received from the prime minister before the 13th general elections in 2013,” they said in a statement today.

Since last year, they added that they have also cooperated with the investigations conducted by MACC and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“We have furnished the activities report of which the funds were utilised for as intended,” they said.

At the moment, Wanita MCA and the MCA Pahang State Liaison Committee are seeking legal advice from their lawyers in order to prove their innocence in the courts.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya today said the anti-graft agency has filed a forfeiture application in the High Court under the Anti-Money Laundering Act to forfeit properties and monies that was dispersed or misused from 1MDB, and they have identified Wanita MCA and the party’s Pahang State Liaison Committee as among the 41 respondents.

Of the 41 respondents, seven are private individuals, three are non-governmental organisations, five foundations, 12 companies and five political parties.

MCA was said to have received the money through its women’s wing Wanita MCA and through its Pahang State Liaison Committee.

The other respondents named included Umno, non-governmental organisation (NGO) Pertubuhan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia, foundation Yayasan Permata Malaysia and company Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd.