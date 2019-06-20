Rosmah’s solar project graft trial to heard in High Court

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial over the Sarawak solar project cases will be heard in the High Court. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 ― The corruption trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, over the Sarawak solar project cases will be heard in the High Court.

This follows Rosmah’s decision to withdraw her appeal today in the Court of Appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court decision of March 15 this year allowing the prosecution to transfer her case from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Rosmah's counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh informed a three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli that the defence is withdrawing the appeal in the light of a High Court decision of May 30.

On that date, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed a prosecution application to jointly try Rosmah and Rizal Mansor, a former special officer to Najib, at the High Court pertaining to their corruption charges over the solar project and set 32 days for trial beginning February 3 next year.

Mohamed Zaini had also ordered for Rosmah’s money-laundering charges, involving more than RM7 million, to be heard separately and fixed May 11 for the trial.

Today, DPP Mohd Farizul Hassan Bakri did not object to the withdrawal of the appeal.

Justice Abdul Rahman, who sat with Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal, then struck off the appeal.

Rosmah, 67, was not present in court today.

She pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court on November 15 last year to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rizal, 46, claimed trial on that same day to four counts of soliciting and accepting bribes for himself and Rosmah, amounting to RM5.5 million, over the same project.

On October 4 last year, Rosmah also pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of money laundering amounting to RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board. ― Bernama