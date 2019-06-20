Malindo Air flight experiences runway excursion in Bandung, passengers safely evacuated

There was a total of 122 persons on-board the Malindo Air plane consisting of 114 passengers and 8 crew members. — File photo via Facebook/ Malindo Air

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malindo Air OD301, a Boeing 737-800 with registration number 9M-LCK, experienced a runway excursion before take-off at 3:25pm (Malaysia time) today at Husein Sastranegara International Airport, Bandung, Indonesia.

There was a total of 122 persons on-board consisting of 114 passengers and 8 crew members.

All passengers have been safely evacuated. Arrangements are being made for passengers’ onward journey, the airlines said in a statement.

“Malindo Air wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused and would like to reiterate that we take safety as our utmost priority,” it added.

The airline will continue to provide further updates at www.malindoair.com and facebook.com/MalindoAirMalaysia. — Bernama