Haziq sacked as aide to PKR deputy minister after sex video confession

Last Friday, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (second left) was suspended from his duties and given three days to show cause over the sex videos.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s contract with the Federal government as the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has been terminated effective June 18.

In a statement today, the Primary Industries’ ministry said the confession made by Haziq for being involved in a sex video, which implicated economic affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, was unethical.

“Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had posted an unethical video clip confession on social media on June 2019. The ministry found that the matter breaches the values, ethics and the Public Service Regulations, which includes the General Orders and Contract Agreement.

“Show cause letter had been sent immediately to Haziq Abdullah and he has replied,” the statement read.

Last Friday, Haziq was suspended from his duties and given three days to show cause over the sex videos.

“The ministry will not tolerate any behavioural problems affecting the reputation and image of the Ministry. With this termination, the ministry no longer has anything to do with Haziq Abdullah,” the ministry said.

Yesterday, the PKR disciplinary board said it would send a show-cause letter to the Santubong youth chief for tarnishing the party’s name and reputation by making a public statement on his involvement in the sex video.

Haziq was given 14 days to answer to the letter.