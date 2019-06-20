Cops confirm woman is second fatal victim of methanol poisoning in Port Dickson

Port Dickson District Police Chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed said based on information from the victims, the alcoholic drink was bought from a retail shop in the Lukut and Chuah area. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PORT DICKSON, June 20 — A local woman died at 8.36am today while receiving treatment at the Port Dickson Hospital (PDH), as a result of methanol poisoning.

This makes K. Rathika, 26, from Serting, Jempol, the second victim after a 27-year-old Myanmar man died last Monday.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed said in a press conference here today two other victims of methanol poisoning were still receiving treatment at the same hospital, with one unconscious and the other in stable condition.

He said he was also informed of another new victim, bringing the total to five people affected by methanol poisoning.

He added that the latest victim, a woman in her 50s, received treatment at the PDH yesterday before requesting to be transferred to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah for further treatment.

Aidi Sham said based on information from the victims, the alcoholic drink was bought from a retail shop in the Lukut and Chuah area.

“Checks were conducted on Wednesday and yesterday at 19 premises. The District Health Department confiscated 13 cans of a branded alcoholic drink consumed by the victims at an outlet in Lukut,” he said.

Subsequently, two members of a family, aged 50 and 19, were detained today at noon at Taman Indah, Lukut, to help in the investigations.

“Police have detained a woman,50, and her son, 19, who were suspected of selling the alcoholic drink to all the victims, to help in the investigations. Early investigations found that they (the suspects) had bought the drinks from an individual, in his 40s, at a price of RM140 for 24 cans.

“They then sold the drinks at RM7.50 a can. We will submit the remand application tomorrow,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Aidi Sham said police were now tracking down the male suspect who sold the drinks.

“I advise those with information on the sale of these drinks to lodge a report at the nearest police station immediately,” he said. — Bernama