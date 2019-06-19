Azmin, Haziq’s fate up to PKR political bureau, says sec-gen

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail arrives at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The PKR political bureau will decide whether action is to be taken against Datuk Seri Azmin Ali following sex videos allegedly implicating him and another party member.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party leadership will discuss if action is to be taken against Azmin’s accuser Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz later this evening, but remained coy when asked about the PKR deputy president.

“As the secretary-general, I have no control what the political bureau members are going to discuss,” Saifuddin told Malaysiakini.

As for accusations that PKR didn’t handle the matter properly Saifuddin said: “Is there any action taken by PKR leadership? Yes, we issued a statement that we leave it to the police to investigate,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

“We can’t hurl more slander (at Azmin) when the police are still investigating the case,” he added.

Haziq, the suspended secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and Azmin were implicated in the three-minute long video clip, featuring two men having sex, which was leaked earlier this week.

Haziq insists he is a victim, saying the alleged tryst was supposed to be private but instead recorded and released to the public.

He also said he is fearful of ending up missing or dead like Mongolian model Altantuya Sharriibuu, which was why he came forward with the confession.

Azmin, on the other hand, has denied these allegations, insisting it is an inside job from someone trying to destroy his political career.