Op Selamat KL records sharp drop in road fatalities over Raya

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Six fatal road accidents were reported during the 15th Op Selamat conducted in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year, a drastic drop from the 14 fatal cases recorded last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 2,788 accident cases were recorded in the 15-day road safety operation from May 29 to June 12.

A total of 23,380 summonses were issued for various traffic offences, he said in a statement today.

He said the Kuala Lumpur police contingent had deployed 20 senior officers and 234 rank-and-file personnel for the operation.

The officers and men were responsible for ensuring smooth traffic flow, monitoring road safety and ensuring road users abide by traffic rules and practise defensive driving.

The Op Selamat was aimed at enforcing rules on six offences — speeding, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, cutting queue, not stopping at traffic lights, and using communication gadgets while driving. — Bernama