July 26 hearing for Rosmah’s application to stay asset declaration

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 18, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The High Court here today fixed July 26 to hear Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application for stay of a decision ordering her to declare her property.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the date after Rosmah’s counsel, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent told the court that he had filed an appeal against the order, which would become academic should the latter be executed.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal has not set a date to hear the appeal.

The judge also ordered all parties to file their written submissions before July 12.

He also granted counsel Datuk K. Kumaraendran’s request for Rosmah, 67, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to be exempted from being present in court today.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Farizul Hassan Bakri and Poh Yih Tinn.

On May 24, Mohamed Zaini rejected Rosmah’s application to set aside a prosecution notice compelling her to declare property that she acquired between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017.

The judge asserted that the notice was to assist the prosecution in identifying assets that were suspected to have been acquired via money laundering.

On October 4, 2018, Rosmah claimed trial to 12 counts of money laundering involving RM7,097,750, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, she faces maximum jail of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, on each count.

Rosmah allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang here between December 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017

She is further accused of five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for assessment years 2013 until 2017 without reasonable excuse, under Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

She allegedly committed the offences at the IRB, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here, between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018. — Bernama