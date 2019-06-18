Imaret to install water treatment system in Kuala Koh following measles outbreak

An aerial view of the Batek tribe settlement in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 18 — The Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response and Relief Team (Imaret) will be installing the SafeWhere field water treatment system at the Kampung Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang, which is in the spotlight due to a high number of deaths among the Batek tribe living there.

Imaret chief coordinator Dr Ahmad Munawwar Helmi Salim said the SafeWhere or 'Safe Water EveryWhere' system was recognised by the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA) since 2017 for the purpose increasing access to safe drinking water to people who need it throughout the world.

“SafeWhere not only provides clean treated water for drinking but also meets World Health Organisation Drinking Water Standards,” he said in a statement here today.

The solar-powered system can produce 12,500 litres of treated water daily.

Imaret appreciates contributions for its relief work in Kampung Kuala Koh. More information can be obtained at its Facebook site and donations can be made out to Persatuan Perubatan Islam Malaysia’s bank account (CIMB 8600 703 709) with the reference 'Orang Asli'.

Fifteen people from the tribe have died, believed to be due to a measles outbreak. The Batek are a semi-nomadic tribe and vaccination against measles is not common. — Bernama