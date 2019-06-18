‘I’m a victim’, Haziq insists after ‘private moment’ leaked

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has insisted that he is the victim, after videos of his purported tryst with minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali went public.

According to the suspended aide of Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the alleged moment was supposed to be private but was instead recorded and released.

“Everyone forgets that I’m the victim as well because someone recorded and leaked what should have been a private moment,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with theSun, partially released online today.

Despite that, the former Santubong PKR Youth chief said he had no idea who was responsible for the leak when asked if he had revealed such a person to the police.

This contradicts Bersatu leader Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s claim that he knew who masterminded the allegation, after Haziq told the police.

“They treated me well. The policemen in charge of watching me were very professional and they stayed neutral,” he reportedly said of the police officers in charge of his case.

Haziq also said that his family has now grown closer because of the scandal, and support him fully.

“They know I need all the support they can give right now,” he told the daily, referring to his family.

“It will take some time to heal but I have my family with me always,” he added.

PKR deputy president Azmin has been implicated in a three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, which was leaked earlier this week.

Azmin has denied this and called for investigations into claims that his own party members may have leaked the sex videos implicating him.

He had pointed out that the sex videos were circulated through a WhatsApp group that contained the phone numbers of PKR division leaders and lower-rank office bearers.