Permaisuri Agong appointed IIUM Constitutional Head

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Education Minister Maszlee Malik at Istana Negara June 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today received her credentials as the new Constitutional Head of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) ) at Istana Negara here.

Tunku Azizah, who is the first woman to be appointed to the post, received the credentials from Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

The appointment was for a term of five years effective April 12.

The post was formerly held by the fifth Sultan of Pahang, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar who died on May 22.

Also present at the ceremony were IIUM Rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, Deputy Rector Prof Dr Isarji Sarudin and some of the university’s top leadership.

Dzulkifli told Bernama that Tunku Azizah’s official robe as the constitutional head would be made using the Royal Pahang Weaving.

“Her Majesty herself wanted to ‘localise’ the robe with the fabric of the Pahang Royal Weaving.

“We are overwhelmed because we really want the local tradition to colour our university. The design is still the same but it is made locally instead of being imported before this,” he said. — Bernama