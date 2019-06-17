Azmin’s office refute expert analyses, maintain viral sex videos are fake

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s office today have maintained that the viral sex videos implicating him are fake, refuting news reports which quoted digital forensic experts as saying that the recordings do not appear to be manipulated. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s office today have maintained that the viral sex videos implicating him are fake, refuting news reports which quoted digital forensic experts as saying that the recordings do not appear to be manipulated.

“We are not convinced by these news reports and we have lodged a police report based on our belief that these videos are fake,” The Star Online quoted Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham as saying.

Hilman’s remarks come after an Australian news site quoted experts who analysed sex videos implicating Azmin, and concluded that they did not find the clips to be digitally altered.

SBS News reported the analysts as saying, however, that they could not confirm that Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, was one of the men featured in the video.

PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in several sex videos that were leaked last week on social messaging platform WhatsApp. Azmin has denied the allegations.